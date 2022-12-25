Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,026,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after acquiring an additional 992,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,772,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,757,000 after acquiring an additional 485,542 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

