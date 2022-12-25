Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 11,471 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American States Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

