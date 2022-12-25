Pendal Group Ltd Has $5.25 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.