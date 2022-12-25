Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 111,611 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.