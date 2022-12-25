Pendal Group Ltd Buys 108,066 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBS opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

