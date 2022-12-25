Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

