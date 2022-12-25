Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 116,373 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of BCE by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after acquiring an additional 272,131 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BCE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.29%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.