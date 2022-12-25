Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $11.87 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,895.40% and a net margin of 97.63%. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

