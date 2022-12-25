Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,154 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46.

