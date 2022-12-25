Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 480,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 62.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,921 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE OEC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

