Pendal Group Ltd Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

EQIX stock opened at $657.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $630.45 and its 200-day moving average is $637.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

