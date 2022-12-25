Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 46,817 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $194,339.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,973.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,782,091 shares of company stock valued at $160,202,983. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

