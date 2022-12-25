CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

