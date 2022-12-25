Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $758,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

