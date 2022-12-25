5,185 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,688,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.63.

