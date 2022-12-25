Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $889,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.88) to GBX 1,150 ($13.97) in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.