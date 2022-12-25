Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $908,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $357.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.65.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

