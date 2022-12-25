GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 6,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GS. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

