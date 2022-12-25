GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 86.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.