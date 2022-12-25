Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

