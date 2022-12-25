Allworth Financial LP Sells 7,025 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,682,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,516 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

