Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 1,066.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 322,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $786,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $54.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.04.

