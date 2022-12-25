GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 76,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

