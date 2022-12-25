Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Increased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $87.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

