Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

HUM opened at $513.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $531.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.39. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.