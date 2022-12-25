Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.
Humana Stock Up 0.3 %
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
