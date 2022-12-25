Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.59% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

