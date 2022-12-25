Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 134,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 81,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

