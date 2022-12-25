WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

