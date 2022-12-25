iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.