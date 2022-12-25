Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.