WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 248.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 103.3% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 103,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.0% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.9 %

SWK stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

