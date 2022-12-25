Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 24,365.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $91.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

