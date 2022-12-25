Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

PPG opened at $126.72 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

