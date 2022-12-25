Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 37,040 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Corning by 8.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 39,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.75 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

