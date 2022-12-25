Romano Brothers AND Company Buys Shares of 5,891 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after acquiring an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $260.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

