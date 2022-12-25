Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

