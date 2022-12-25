Romano Brothers AND Company Buys New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.51 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

