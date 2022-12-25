Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $186.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.