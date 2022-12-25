Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13.

