Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases Shares of 5,059 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.67. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

