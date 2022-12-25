Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after buying an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.6 %

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock worth $2,198,667. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.