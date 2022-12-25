Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $1.22 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LW opened at $89.63 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.