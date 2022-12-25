Romano Brothers AND Company Takes $1.08 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,565,000 after buying an additional 1,387,134 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

