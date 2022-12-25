Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8,680.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 443,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,121,000 after buying an additional 438,127 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $436.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.21.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

