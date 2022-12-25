Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,418,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,410,000 after acquiring an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPIP opened at $25.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

