WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $120.14 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

