WBH Advisory Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

