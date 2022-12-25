WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

NYSE PRU opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

