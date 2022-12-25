iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lifted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USMV stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35.

