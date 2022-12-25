Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

